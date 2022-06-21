DuBOIS — Peyton Maurer, a member of the Class of 2022 at DuBois Central Catholic High School, will attend Clarion University, Clarion. His field of study will be marketing.
He resides in DuBois and is a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, DuBois. At Central he was a member of the Rotary Interact Club.
He served as a counselor at Camp Confidence.
Maurer played football in grades 7-12 and basketball in grades 4-12. He was named First Team All-District Defense for District 9 and Tri-County Second Team Defense twice. He signed to play college football with Clarion University.
He is the son of Pat and Susie Maurer.