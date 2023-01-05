DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes acute care and trauma surgeon Mary Rebecca Jane Chávez, MD, to its medical staff.
Dr. Chávez joins the team at Penn Highlands General Surgery at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 313, in DuBois.
Dr. Chávez provides experienced care for very severe injuries. She is a fellowship-trained surgeon, a distinction that honors specialists who have achieved the highest level of training and are considered a trusted expert in their field.
Common treatments and procedures include emergency general surgery and life-threatening conditions to include management of multi-system organ failure, surgical critical care, trauma surgery and care of the injured patient.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Dr. Chávez was a surgical critical care fellow at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, N.Y.
Dr. Chávez graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine in Albuquerque, N.M. She completed her residency in general surgery at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga., where she was the chief resident. She is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the Eastern Association for the Surgery of Trauma, and is certified in Advanced Trauma Life Support® (ATLS®).
To find out more about surgical services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call 814-375-4000 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/surgery.