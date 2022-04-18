DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified anesthesiologist Lisa Testa Newsome, MD, to its medical staff.
Newsome joins the team at Penn Highlands DuBois, located at 100 Hospital Ave. in DuBois.
Newsome has more than 30 years of experience providing highly specialized anesthesiology care, assessing the risk of patients undergoing surgical procedures and working to optimize their condition throughout the surgical process. She has been named one of “America’s Top Anesthesiologists” by the Guide to America’s Top Anesthesiologists.
Common treatments and procedures include cardiac anesthesiology, transesophageal echocardiography, invasive monitoring, neuraxial blocks, peripheral nerve blocks, anesthesiology, airway placement, central line and pulmonary artery catheter placement, and arterial line placement.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Newsome practiced at iOrthoBIOLOGIX in Charlotte, N.C.; Scope Anesthesia of NC in Charlotte, N.C.; Valleygate Dental Surgery Center in Greensboro, N.C.; Triangle Implant Center Durham in Durham, N.C.; Annie Penn Hospital, Cone Health System, in Reidsville, N.C.; Cumberland Anesthesia Associates, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, in Fayetteville, N.C.; Anesthesiology Associates, PLLC; Pinehurst Plastic Surgery Specialists in Pinehurst, N.C.; Renaissance Center for Plastic Surgery and Wellness in Greensboro, N.C.; Diehl Plastic Surgery Center in Raleigh, N.C.; Medstream Anesthesia Solutions, Randolph Hospital, in Asheboro, N.C.; Elios Anesthesiology Group in Weddington, N.C.; National Anesthesia Services, Inc.; Somnia Anesthesia Services, Inc., in New Rochelle, N.Y.; and Carolina Anesthesiology in High Point, N.C.
Newsome graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville, Tenn. She completed residencies in anesthesiology at the Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University, North Carolina Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, N.C., and Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She also completed a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. In addition, Newsome completed a Cardiothoracic Anesthesia fellowship at Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University North Carolina Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C. She is a member of the American Society of Echocardiography, Society of Cardiovascular Anesthesiologists and American Society of Anesthesiologists.
