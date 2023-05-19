DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes board-certified ophthalmologist Jon M. Lampkin, MD, to its medical staff.
Lampkin joins the team at Penn Highlands Eye Center at 765 Johnsonburg Road in St. Marys.
Lampkin has more than two decades of experience and provides patients with comprehensive care for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including routine diagnoses such as cataract, diabetes, glaucoma, dry eyes and macular degeneration, as well as systemic diseases with ocular manifestations. He also performs surgical procedures, including cataract surgery and ophthalmic laser procedures, with an excellent record of surgical safety and post-operative visual outcomes.
Common treatments and procedures include cataracts; conjunctival injuries; cornea injuries; diabetic eye; double vision; droopy eyelids; dry eye syndrome; eye infections; eyelid injuries, lesions, cysts and spasms; flashes/floaters; glaucoma; and macular degeneration.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Lampkin practiced at a Veterans Hospital in Virginia. He has also practiced ophthalmology previously in Pennsylvania, and in Texas, where he was a LASIK surgeon in addition to practicing comprehensive ophthalmology.
Lampkin graduated from Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Ga. He completed his residency in ophthalmology at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Eye and Ear Institute in Pittsburgh and his internal medicine internship at UPMC Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh in Pittsburgh.
To learn more about ophthalmology services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit us at www.phhealthcare.org/eyecare.