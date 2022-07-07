DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Jared Wojcikiewicz to its medical staff.
Wojcikiewicz joins the team at Penn Highlands Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery, located at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 301, in DuBois.
Wojcikiewicz specializes in thoracic surgery, which are procedures on organs in the chest, including the heart, lungs and esophagus. Jared provides experienced care for patients undergoing coronary artery bypass surgery, heart transplant, lung transplant and removal of parts of the lung affected by cancer.
Common treatments and procedures include lung cancer, Benign (noncancerous) lung diseases and lung tumors, chest reconstruction, esophageal cancer, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), emphysema, lung transplants, mesothelioma, tracheal resection, esophagostomy, hiatal or paraesophagel hernia, wedge resection, lobectomy, pneumonectomy, and thymectomy.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Jared gained clinical experience in Kid’s Way Pediatrics in Hermitage, Nulton Diagnostic and Treatment Center in Johnstown, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Department in DuBois, Magee Women’s Specialty Services in Altoona, Associates in Ophthalmology in Meadville and Orthopedics Associates of Meadville.
Wojcikiewicz earned his Master of Physician Assistant Science and Bachelor of Science in Health Science at Saint Francis University in Loretto.
To make an appointment or to find out more about thoracic surgery services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call Penn Highlands Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at 814-503-4749 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/cardiacsurgery.