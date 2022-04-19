DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Kristen Hines to its medical staff.
Kristen joins the team at QCare DuBois, located at 621 South Main St. in DuBois.
Kristen is experienced in providing specialized care to patients who can’t get scheduled to see their primary care provider and whose condition isn’t serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency room. Kristen offers skillful and compassionate care for minor injuries and illnesses, physicals, vaccinations and more, and no appointment is necessary.
Common treatments and procedures include flu-like symptoms, fever, vomiting, coughs, colds, sinus problems, earaches, sprains, back pain, rashes, minor eye problems, minor cuts and abrasions, minor aches and pains, bladder infections, tick and insect bites and animal bites.
Other convenient services include sports physicals, driver’s license physicals, work and Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals, tetanus shots, suture removal, laboratory testing and X-rays.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Kristen practiced at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Penn Highlands Emergency Medicine in DuBois and Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Services in DuBois.
Kristen earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, at Chamberlain University in Chicago, Ill, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana, Penn.
To learn more about QCare Walk-In services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call 814-299-7520 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/qcare.