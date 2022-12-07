DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Chelsea Lundgren, CRNP, to its medical staff.
Lundgren joins the team at Penn Highlands Endocrinology at 145 Hospital Ave., Suite 101, in DuBois.
Lundgren is an experienced nurse practitioner providing comprehensive treatment for the endocrine system, a network of glands that produce and release hormones and control everything from how your body uses energy from food to your immune system.
Common treatments and procedures include adrenal gland disorders, diabetes conditions, diabetes management, hormone production disorders, menopause, metabolism issues, osteoporosis, pituitary gland disorders and thyroid problems.
Lundgren gained clinical experience as a nurse practitioner at Penn Highlands Family Medicine in Reynoldsville, Penn Highlands Pediatrics in DuBois and Penn Highlands Life’s Journey in Punxsutawney. She previously practiced as a registered nurse at Somerset Hospital in Somerset.
Lundgren earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, KY. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Pittsburgh in Johnstown. She is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
To make an appointment or to find out more about endocrinology services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, call 814-375-4089 or visit www.phhealthcare.org/endocrinology.