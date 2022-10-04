DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes emergency medicine physician Jackson Bell, DO, to its medical staff.
Dr. Bell joins the emergency department team at Penn Highlands DuBois at 100 Hospital Ave. in DuBois.
Dr. Bell provides patients experiencing severe injury or illness with compassionate, timely and evidence-based care. He is experienced in treating all kinds of emergencies, from trauma care to emergency heart care and more.
Common treatments and procedures include car accident-related injuries, cardiac arrest, cellulitis, electrolyte abnormalities, fever, fractures, head trauma and sepsis.
Dr. Bell graduated from Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colo. He completed his residency in emergency medicine at UPMC Hamot in Erie. He is a member of the American College of Emergency Physicians and American Medical Association.
To find out more about emergency medicine services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit www.phhealthcare.org/ed.