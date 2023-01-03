DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare has welcomed Certified Physician Assistant Matthew Slaughter, PA-C, to its medical staff.
Slaughter joins the team at Penn Highlands Neurosurgery, located at 123 Hospital Avenue, Ground Floor, in DuBois; 524 Rugh Street, Suite 2000, in Greensburg and 100 Stoops Drive, Suite 200, in Monongahela.
Slaughter works with the neurosurgery team to provide patients in the region with the most advanced treatments for brain conditions, such as brain aneurysms, and spinal conditions that cause back pain and neck pain.
Common treatments and procedures include brain care, carpal tunnel treatment, hand surgery, spine care, stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), surgical services and trigeminal neuralgia surgery.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Slaughter gained clinical experience at Dr. Vejendla Private Practice in Jamestown, N.Y.; Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie; Moshannon Valley Rural Center in Philipsburg; Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh; UPMC Community Children’s Pediatrics in Erie; Allegheny Health Network OB/GYN in Warren; Meadville Medical Center in Meadville; UPMC Northshore Neurology in Erie; and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine of Erie.
Slaughter earned his Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from Mercyhurst University in Erie and his Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences from Seton Hill University in Greensburg. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.