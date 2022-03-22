DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Melanie Marzullo to its medical staff.
Melanie joins the team at Penn Highlands Brookville Behavioral Health Outpatient Center, located at 100 Hospital Road in Brookville.
Melanie has more than 15 years of experience providing behavioral health services to families and individuals of all ages. If you or someone you love is struggling with a mental health disorder or you need help coping with a stressful life event like divorce or the loss of a spouse, Melanie and the team at Penn Highlands are here with comprehensive mental health services.
Common treatments and procedures include psychiatric evaluation and screening, assessment, diagnosis, medication management and monitoring, suicide risk assessment and prevention, psychoeducation and psychotherapy.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Brookville Behavioral Health Outpatient Center, Melanie practiced at Penn Highlands Brookville, Penn Highlands DuBois, Clearfield Jefferson Community Mental Health Center in DuBois, Jefferson Manor Health Center in Brookville and Brookville Behavioral Health and Family Services Incorporated in Brookville.
Melanie earned her Master of Science in Nursing, Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, at Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in Indiana.