DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Michael Gigliotti, CRNP, to its medical staff.
Gigliotti joins the team at QCare DuBois at 621 S. Main St. in DuBois.
He has nearly a decade of experience. At the QCare Walk-in Clinic, Gigliotti provides patients of all ages with highly skilled care for minor injuries and illnesses when you need it most.
Common treatments and procedures include flu-like symptoms; fever; vomiting; coughs, colds, sinus problems; earaches; sprains; back pain; rashes; minor eye problems; minor cuts and abrasions; minor aches and pains; bladder infections; tick and insect bites; and animal bites. Other convenient services include sports physicals, driver’s license physicals, work and Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals, tetanus shots, suture removal, laboratory testing and X-rays.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands, Gigliotti practiced at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and Punxsutawney Area Hospital in Punxsutawney.
Michael earned his Master of Science in Nursing, Family Nurse Practitioner, from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh and his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Mount Aloysius College in Cresson.
To learn more about the QCare Walk-in Clinic services at Penn Highlands Healthcare, visit us at www.phhealthcare.org/qcare.