DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified registered nurse practitioner Taylor Grimm to its medical staff.
Grimm joins the teams at Penn Highlands Gastroenterology at 621 South Main St. in DuBois and 1100 Million Dollar Highway, Suite 2, in St. Marys.
As a gastroenterology specialist, Grimm specializes in diagnosing and treating diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon and rectum, pancreas, gallbladder, bile ducts and liver. If you are experiencing acid reflux, constipation, gallstones, heartburn and swallowing disorders or another condition, Grimm is here with expert care.
Common treatments and procedures include acute GI tract diseases, chronic GI tract diseases, colorectal cancer, irritable bowel syndrome, liver disease and ulcerative colitis.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Gastroenterology, Grimm practiced at Penn Highlands DuBois and UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.
Grimm earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue Global University and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Pittsburgh — Oakland, Pittsburgh, PA.
To make an appointment or to find out more about gastroenterology at Penn Highlands, call 814-371-0600 or visit www.phhealthcare.org.