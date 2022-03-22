DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare welcomes certified physician assistant Vanessa Bair to its medical staff.
Vanessa joins the team at Penn Highlands Neurosurgery, with locations at 145 Hospital Avenue, Suite 106, in DuBois; 542 Rugh Street, Suite 2000, in Greensburg; 820 Bryan Street, Suite 1, in Huntingdon and 1265 Wayne Avenue, Suite 204, in Indiana.
Vanessa assists the neurosurgeon with common treatments and procedures including cervical and lumbar laminectomy and fusion, craniotomy, spinal cord stimulator, kyphoplasty, carpal tunnel release, and spinal cord tumor.
Common treatments and procedures include acute strokes, arteriovenous and dural fistulas, carpal tunnel syndrome, cavernous malformations, Chiari malformations, cranial and spinal, meningiomas, disc herniation, failed back syndrome, peripheral nerve disorders, primary and secondary brain tumors, radiculopathy, spinal AVMs, spinal spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, tethered cord syndrome, trigeminal neuralgia and vertebral compression fractures.
Prior to joining Penn Highlands Neurosurgery, Vanessa gained clinical experience at UPMC East in Monroeville, Irwin Family Care in Irwin, Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville, Pediatric Association of Westmoreland in Greensburg, Prime Care Internal Medicine Associates in Homewood, Excela Health in Greensburg, Community Guidance Center in Indiana and Premier Medical Associates in Forest Hills.
Vanessa earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Bachelor of Science in Medical Studies from Seton Hill University in Greensburg. She is a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Physician Assistants, the Association of Neurosurgical Physician Assistants and the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants.