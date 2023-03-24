STATE COLLEGE — The 39th Phyllis Triolo Music Competition will be held in-person on Saturday, May 27, for talented middle and high school students in central Pennsylvania.
The competition is sponsored by the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association, in association with the School of Music at PSU. It will be held at the Esber Rehearsal Hall, Music building 1, Penn State University.
Instrumentalists, vocalists and pianists compete in two divisions. The Junior Division consists of students in grades 6-8, the Senior Division consists of students in grades 9-12. Space is limited to 32 contestants.
Prizes in each division are: $300 for the first prize, $200 for second prize, and a possible third Prize of $100.
Deadline to submit the registration and payment for the competition is April 29.
Fees to enter the competition are: $35 for students of teachers who are not members of the Central Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association and $25 for students of teachers who are members.
For competition rules and application forms, go to the C.P.M.T.A. website at: www.cpmta.org. For more information contact Victoria Petrosky at: 814-713-1273, victoriakravchuk@yahoo.com or Ian Duh at 814-571-6772, ixd5022@psu.edu.