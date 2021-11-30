BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh Arts program is bringing cheer to the region this week with public and private performances of The American Caroling Co.
Costumed carolers will take part in the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce’s “standing” Believe in the Magic of Christmas Parade from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 3 on Chambers Street Extension. Floats, vehicles and other units of the parade will line up along the Chestnut Street Extension, while parade watchers will drive the route from downtown, ending at the Zippo/Case Museum and Flagship Store.
On Saturday, the carolers will sing and stroll in downtown Kane beginning at 1:30 p.m.
The carolers will also perform at Bradford nursing homes and assisted living facilities, schools, churches and on campus.
“We realize that people may still be concerned about coming to a theater with a full audience, so we decided to bring Christmas cheer in the form of traditional Victorian carolers out into the community,” said Patty Colosimo, director of arts programming at Pitt-Bradford.
Based in Nashville, Tenn., the caroling company formed when singer Jaclyn Brown began getting requests for high-quality Christmas caroling. Realizing the demand for professional carolers, Brown tapped into her network of theater costumers and Nashville studio singers to form the American Caroling Co.
The company quickly became known for its blend of a cappella voices, theatrical presentations and original arrangements. The carolers perform throughout the season at corporate parties, private homes, city events, stadiums and for A-list celebrities, including Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, Macy’s Department Stores, Jim Kelley and the Buffalo Bills and NBC’s Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting.
For more information on the troupe, visit theamerciancarolingcompany.com.