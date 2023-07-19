BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford is one of 208 colleges and universities in the nation named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s Transfer Honor Roll in honor of the pathways it has created to support transfer students.
The Transfer Honor Roll is decided by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer students, admission practices, and bachelor’s degree completion.
The transfer honor roll was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and on data submitted through the four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa’s online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.
Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a transfer friendliness rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.
This is the third time Pitt-Bradford has been recognized. It was the only campus in the Pitt system and only one of two public universities in Pennsylvania that was recognized.
“We are proud to recognize exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students,” said Phi Theta Kappa President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner.
Phi Theta Kappa is the honor society for students at two-year colleges and universities. It recognizes four-year colleges and universities considered most friendly to transfer students.
Pitt-Bradford provides an extensive database of courses at other universities for students to find potential transfer credits. It also has specific transfer agreements with 15 other universities and offers merit scholarship for transfer students.
“We do our very best to be transfer-friendly, knowing that students are looking to us to help them earn a Pitt degree without losing out on credits they have already earned at other colleges,” said Bob Dilks, director of transfer and nontraditional student recruitment. “Our goal is to make the transfer process as seamless as possible.”
For more information on transferring to Pitt-Bradford, contact Dilks at dilks@pitt.edu.