BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold two open houses this month that offer the best opportunity for students and their families to meet faculty and staff, tour campus and talk with current students all in one afternoon.
Open Houses begin at 12:30 p.m. with a chance to meet many faculty and student-support staff, and will be held on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12.
Students and families will also have a chance to attend a presentation about the admissions process and tour the campus and first-year residence halls with a student ambassador.
Students and families can also attend separate sessions with a student panel and a member of the faculty. On Nov. 5, the faculty presenter will be Dr. William Clark, assistant professor of secondary education.
“Open houses are a great opportunity to talk with members of the faculty,” said Admissions Counselor Katherine Moyer, adding that, if families cannot make it to an open house, there are many other options for visitation, including daily visitation at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a visitation days on Friday, Nov. 11, when many school districts are not in session.
Virtual open houses and tours are also available any time.
To register for an in-person event or tour online, visit upb.pitt.edu/visit-campus.