BRADFORD — Jack Rae of Bradford has been named director of facilities management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, bringing with him more than 35 years’ experience with project management and engineering and in all aspects of building design, construction and maintenance.
He succeeds Rhett Kennedy, who took the job in 2020, but later resigned for health reasons. Rae, who began his position last week, will oversee facilities management and capital projects for the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses.
Most recently, Rae has been serving as a senior project manager for Gannett Fleming Inc., an engineering company, since 1998. During his time there, in addition to serving as senior project manager, he was the engineer of record for his projects; was responsible for all aspects of projects, from planning through commissioning; and assisted clients with regulatory compliance, asset management, implementation of Geographic Information Systems-based maintenance management system, and GIS facility mapping.
Additionally, he collaborated with the Pitt-Bradford environmental science program to recruit students to plant four acres of reed bed rhizomes at the Bradford Sanitary Authority wastewater treatment plant in 2019.
Prior to joining Gannett Fleming, Rae worked as a project manager and engineer at other firms, including BCM Engineers Inc. of Pittsburgh and Bengston, Debell & Elkin Inc. of Fairfax, Va.
Rae, a Bradford native, is a licensed civil engineer in Pennsylvania. He has a Bachelor of Science in agricultural engineering from Penn State.
Following Kennedy’s resignation, Wayne Spary has served as interim director since July 2021, overseeing, among other projects, the construction of the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.