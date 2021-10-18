BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will hold four admissions open houses this fall.
At open houses, those considering studying at Pitt-Bradford will be given tours and can meet faculty and athletics staff members. The first-year housing tour will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. The open house will also provide informational programs that will cover student life, admission and financial aid procedures.
Open houses take place from 12:15-3 p.m. on Oct. 16, Oct. 30, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20.
Those unable to attend an open house can take a tour and enjoy dinner in the KOA Dining Hall during Twilight Tour Tuesday, held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. weekly.
Prospective students and their families can also schedule individual or small group tours and enjoy a meal in the dining hall at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays.
Calls with an admissions counselor are also available, along with an online virtual open house and virtual tour.
Prior registration is required for all on-campus events. To learn more or register, visit www.upb.pitt.edu/visit-campus, call 1-800-872-1787 or email admissions@upb.pitt.edu.