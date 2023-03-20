BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford received eight national higher education advertising awards for several creative pieces, including a 30-second video, an issue of its alumni magazine, recruiting materials, and newspaper ads.
Pitt-Bradford received four Gold Awards, two Silver Awards and two Bronze Awards in the 38th Annual Educational Advertising Awards Program, the largest educational advertising awards competition in the United States. A panel of marketing and advertising professionals judged more than 2,000 entries this year from 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several countries.
Pitt-Bradford received Gold for a 30-second video, which highlights the unique academic and recreational opportunities students have on campus; a search brochure, which was sent to prospective students; a series of newspaper ads, which appeared in regional newspapers; and a billboard, which features a broadcast communications student and is located along U.S. Route 219 in Limestone, N.Y.
One Silver was awarded in the total recruitment package category for the materials admissions counselors use to recruit new students. The second Silver was awarded in the total advertising campaign category for a special campaign to raise awareness of Pitt-Bradford’s two new majors – mechanical engineering technology and energy engineering technology – and the new George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.
Pitt-Bradford received two Bronze Awards, one for the Winter 2021 issue of Portraits, its alumni magazine; and the second in the direct mail category for a series of postcards that were sent to incoming students last summer to introduce them to key people on campus.
“We are very fortunate to have an amazing team of writers, editors, designers and photographers, both on campus and off, who share the stories of our campus community so beautifully and effectively,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, executive director of communications and marketing.
John Sizing of JS Publication Design in Wellesley, Mass., designed the award-winning search brochure, the recruitment materials and Portraits magazine. Epicosity, an ad agency in Sioux Falls, S.D., created the 30-second video. Both Sizing and Epicosity contributed to the engineering advertising campaign.
Mark Zampogna, a 1988 Pitt-Bradford alumnus, designed the award-winning newspaper ads, the billboard and the postcard series.
Pitt-Bradford has now received 31 Educational Advertising Awards in the last five years.