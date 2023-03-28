BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford received four awards in the 2022 Collegiate Advertising Awards program, which recognizes U.S. colleges and universities for excellence in communications, marketing, advertising and promotions.
Pitt-Bradford received three Gold Awards and one Silver Award in this year’s competition, which is judged by a panel of design and education marketing professionals who evaluate entries on several criteria, including creativity, design, and overall quality and effectiveness.
The university received Gold Awards in the brochure series category for four brochures the admissions counselors use to recruit students, in the direct mail series category for several postcards that were mailed last summer to incoming students to introduce them to key people on campus, and in the newspaper ad series category for a series of ads that appeared in regional papers.
The Silver Award was presented in the recruitment series category for several additional admissions materials, including other postcards and brochures.
“These materials were developed by a very creative team of writers, editors, designers and photographers who all care deeply about effectively communicating the many benefits of the Pitt-Bradford experience,” said Pat Frantz Cercone, executive director of communications and marketing.
John Sizing of JS Publication Design in Wellesley, Mass., designed the award-winning admissions materials.
Mark Zampogna, a 1988 Pitt-Bradford alumnus, designed the award-winning newspaper ads and the postcard series.
Earlier this month, Pitt-Bradford received eight awards in the 38th Annual Educational Advertising Awards Program.