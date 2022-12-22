Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Clearfield and Northern Centre Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM this morning to 3 PM EST this afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and some travel disruptions. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will change to rain later this afternoon into the evening. The snow to rain transition will occur first in the valleys and then at higher elevations. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. &&