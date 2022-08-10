TITUSVILLE – The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, where they can tour the newly renovated Broadhurst Science Center and the Manufacturing Assistance Center.
The event will begin at 2 p.m. in Henne Auditorium followed by a reception and tours. Those wishing to attend the event are asked to RSVP by Aug. 4 to jlwagner@pitt.edu or 814-827-4509.
The newly renovated Broadhurst Science Center includes updated classrooms and state-of-the-art science labs for Pitt-Titusville’s Associate of Science in nursing classes; the clinical medical assistant and phlebotomy course offered by the Brockway Center for Arts & Technology, a sister organization of Manchester Bidwell Corporation; and the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. Other renovations include updating offices and creating two new computer labs to accommodate on-site training and printing needs.
“We are excited to showcase this newly renovated facility as well as the Manufacturing Assistance Center,” said Rick Esch, Pitt-Titusville’s president, “so our neighbors in the community can see the great progress that has been made to provide enhanced educational and training opportunities to help strengthen this region.”
Dr. David Fitz, interim executive director of the hub, added, “This is one of the most vital projects we’ve undertaken to fulfill our promise to the region, and we hope our community will join us as we celebrate this major step forward. We appreciate the support of everyone who continues to help make this dream a reality.”
Tours of both facilities will be led by hub staff and faculty who will explain recent and future improvements planned for the campus.
In addition to Esch and Fitz, others making remarks at the ceremony will be Ann Cudd, provost and senior vice chancellor from the University of Pittsburgh; Susan Snelick, president of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College; William Strickland, founder of Manchester Bidwell Corporation; Deborah Heigel, executive director of the Brockway Center for Arts & Technology; and James Broadhurst, who is co-chairing the fundraising campaign to support the renovations.
The concept of an education and training hub was developed several years ago to meet the needs of res- idents and employers in the Oil Valley region as the higher education landscape was shifting and college enrollments began declining across the state.
To help make the hub model a reality, the University of Pittsburgh sought partners who shared the community-centric ethos of offering accessible training and educational opportunities to meet the needs of students, residents and regional employers.
“Think of the hub more like a traffic circle,” said Joanna Papada, vice president of Manchester Bidwell Corporation. “Any student, no matter their past academic record or financial status, would be able to merge on the campus at different junctures as permitted by their life and schedule.”
“The hub and its partners will offer opportunities for an individual to assemble a successful life no matter their entry point,” Papada added. “It’s a lifelong learning strategy that can change perceptions about post-secondary institutions, the value of education and employability.”
For more information on Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, visit:upt.pitt.edu.