Welcomes first Titusville class

Deborah Heigel, executive director of the Brockway Center for Arts and Technology, welcomed the first Titusville class of Clinical Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy.

 Submitted

TITUSVILLE – The public is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub, where they can tour the newly renovated Broadhurst Science Center and the Manufacturing Assistance Center.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos