PITTSBURGH — The Board of Directors of Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania (PPWP) is pleased to announce the selection of Sydney Etheredge as president and CEO, effective Jan. 3, 2022.
Etheredge succeeds Kimberlee Evert who is retiring following nearly four decades as PPWP’s leader. Kim will work with Sydney over a two-week period, from Jan. 3 –14, 2022, to enable a smooth transition.
Etheredge brings a wealth of leadership experience and a passion for reproductive health and eliminating health disparities. She comes to PPWP from Medicines 360, a nonprofit pharmaceutical company with a mission to remove cost as a barrier to health by developing and providing affordable women’s health products. Prior to that, Sydney worked for Planned Parenthood Federation of America for nearly ten years, most recently serving as Director of the Health Care Investment Program.
“The staff and Board are thrilled to welcome Sydney to PPWP and our community to guide the next chapter in PPWP’s future,” said Board Chair Rebecca Foster. “Sydney possesses a vast knowledge of the reproductive health care environment and a commitment to the work that will allow PPWP to thrive in the years ahead.”
She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Public Health from George Washington University.
“I’m honored to join PPWP at this pivotal time when the need for reproductive health care and the challenges to reproductive rights are greater than ever,” said Etherdge. “I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me and am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a great organization. I especially look forward to serving the Western Pennsylvania community given my ties here.”
The selection of the new CEO resulted from a national search process completed by a search committee, comprised of former and current members of the PPWP Board of Directors and staff, and was conducted by Axis Talent Partners, an executive search and talent strategy firm founded and led by women of color and centered in equity and inclusivity.