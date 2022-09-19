Auction committee

Shown are members of the 2022 Anne S. Thacik Charity Auction with some auction items that have already been donated. From left are: Joan Bracco, Steve Harmic, Ronda Vaughn, Matt Day, Vicki Myers, and Cathie Hugar.

 Submitted

CLEARFIELD — The 2022 Anne S. Thacik Auction Committee is collecting donations and sponsorships for the upcoming 27th annual event. This year’s auction will be held both live, and virtually, and you can view auction items online now by visiting www.ccaaa.net and clicking on the auction link located on the home page.

