STATE COLLEGE — The Centre County Historical Society invites the public to attend its 28th Annual Plant Celebration sale on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Centre Furnace Mansion from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Attendees should bring their burning garden questions, plant samples or identification questions for Penn State Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Centre County. Master Gardeners will be on hand throughout the Plant Celebration.
The Plant Celebration features native and non-native plants from local and regional growers, and from the Centre Furnace Mansion gardens. Herbs, annuals, perennials, trees, and shrubs will be available for sale. Coffee, tea and baked goods will be available for purchase from Standing Stone Coffee Company. A complete vendor list is available online: www.centrehistory.org/plant.
Proceeds from this sale help support the gardens and grounds of the Centre Furnace Mansion and Boogersburg School.
The Centre Furnace Mansion is located at 1001 E. College Ave., State College, PA 16801.