BROOKVILLE — Clarion Poet Tabassam Shah will debut her new collection, “Red and Crescent Moons,” at Watershed Books in Brookville at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
The book includes a wide variety of Shah’s poetry, which is deeply rooted in Appalachia, faith and the depth of nature around people. Shah will read selections and give insight into the poetry collection, as well as sign copies or offer pre orders.
The Watershed Literary Group is proud to be publishing Shah, a local author active in the area’s literary scene. The group is specifically excited about “Moons,” as they believe it is an amazing work, and invites the community to join the celebration.