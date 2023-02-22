HARRISBURG — PA Workforce Development Association launched the Policy & Advocacy Fellowship Program for the second time this past fall at the Workforce Development Symposium.
Since then, 16 fellows from across the Commonwealth worked hard to attend sessions, complete projects and assignments, and develop advocacy strategies.
Throughout the fellowship program, participants worked in groups to create policy briefs that highlighted their policy priorities and advocacy activities and/or recommendations throughout the fellowship program.
On Feb. 8th, PWDA held their graduation ceremony at the Keystone Building in Harrisburg, where each group successfully presented their efforts and were given certificates of completion.
Graduates include:
- Marissa Bankert, IEC Pennsylvania
- Julia Blackwell, JEVS hireAbility
- Blythe Brunner, Equus Workforce Solutions
- Andre Hardy, EDSI
- Charles Howell, Mon Valley Initiative
- Crystal Houser, PA Dept. of Labor & Industry
- Saundra Judge, PA Dept. of Human Services
- Shania Kelly, Along the Way
- Saranne Miller, SCPA Works
- Lynda Morris, Partnership for Career Development
- Rebecca Paull, Reading Area Community College
- Ashlee Phillips, EDSI
- Kaylee Shockley, Partner4Work
- Jane Stein, MontcoWorks
- Tara Toms, Keystone Development Partnership
- Melissa Wassel, Luzerne County Community College
The PWDA congratulates the graduates for their hard work and dedication throughout the program and for their future work as advocates in workforce development across PA.