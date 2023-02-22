DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then periods of rain expected this afternoon. High 41F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 40F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.