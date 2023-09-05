COUDERSPORT — The Potter County Artisan Co-op in Coudersport is planning several classes over the next few weeks.
Saturday, Sept. 9
- Textile artist Lee Trayer is teaching a Beginner to Intermediate Knitting Class on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to Noon. Yarn and needles are included in the price of $40.
Saturday, Sept. 16
- Tray will be teaching the Beginner to Intermediate Knitting Class again from 10 a.m. to Noon.
- Catherine Snyder will hold a Forager/Hiker basket class from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The price is $70 or $75, depending on choice of basket. Materials will be provided.
Saturday, Sept. 19
- Artist Laurie Angood will teach a ‘Young Artisan’ class (for students in grades 2-6) from 3-4:30 p.m. Students will complete a ‘Squeegee Painting’ of colorful cats and pumpkins. The cost is $20. All materials and a snack are provided.
Saturday, Sept. 23
- Angood will teach an Adult Painting Class from 1-3 p.m. Students will complete a fantasy mushroom painting. The cost is $30. All materials are provided.
To register for classes, call 814-274-8165. The co-op is located at 227 N. Main St. and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.