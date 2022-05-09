FALLS CREEK — Enjoy an afternoon of wine, beer, distilled beverages, food, music, vendors and raffles at the Gateway Humane Society “POURS for PAWS” fundraiser event on Saturday, May 21 from 1-5 p.m. on Gateway Humane Society grounds at 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek.
Proceeds will benefit animal medical services including health exams, vaccines, medications, spay and neutering for all animals before adoption.
Tickets available at: Two Birch Winery, Ace Hardware, Triple Nickle Distillery, Boxcar Brew Works at Doolittle Station, Winery of Wilcox, Ways Office Supply Plus, and the Gateway Humane Society or simply call 814-371-0505. Tickets for adults 21 years and older are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/pours-for-paws-tickets-288917579257.
Vender applications are available at the Gateway humane Society Facebook page.