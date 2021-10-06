DuBOIS — During the first week of October, DuBois Central Catholic traditionally holds a week of events to bring awareness to Pro-Life issues, to pray for the unborn and families, and to celebrate the gift of life. These activities are sponsored by the school’s Campus Minister, Becky Dutra and the DCC Students for Life Group.
“I know I say this every year, but it is so important that we remember Pro-Life is from ‘womb to tomb’,” said Dutra.
The service project for the month is a diaper drive to help mothers and babies in need through Catholic Charities. Catholic Charities Counseling & Adoption Services is located at 90 Beaver Drive, Building D, Ste. 119, DuBois.
Vicky Metzger, Catholic Charities Pregnancy support counselor, said, “We have a pregnancy/parenting support program that helps families with babies under age one in the community. Any birth mom who has a child under the age of one or is pregnant and signs up for our program will be able to receive help up to the baby’s first birthday. She is able to receive diapers, wipes, formula, clothes, blankets, and other miscellaneous baby items. We also offer car seats to our families at a small fee, that we get from PennDOT. There are no income guidelines.”
DCC will also hold a Cutest Senior Baby Contest which will benefit Make-A-Wish.
Make-A-Wish is a non-profit whose mission is to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Make-A-Wish has continued to keep the health and safety of their wish children, wish families, and volunteers at the forefront of their decisions. – and have spent each day re-imagining how to grant wishes safely.
Students were able to participate in Pro-Life events by having a Wear White for Life Day on Tuesday. They can also wear a pro-life sweatshirt if they have one.
Theology classes are discussing the importance and sanctity of all human life throughout the week.
Elementary classroom doors are being decorated to celebrate life as a gift and faculty will offer different activities.
First-grade teacher Jen Pisarcik will be sharing the book, “When God Made You by Matthew Paul Turner.”
“I feel sometimes Pro-Life can be a hard topic to know how to approach with young kiddos,” said Pisarcik. “This year I decided to take the approach that God knew each and every one of us and had a plan for our life before we were even born. This book fit with that idea perfectly.”
The high points of this week include the Respect Life Mass that will be held on Wednesday (today) and the All-School Pro-Life March and Prayer Service on Thursday.
“This year senior, Sophia Ginther will sing the solo “Masterpiece” at Mass which has long been a Central tradition,” said Nicki Forsyth, music director. “Students feel honored when they are selected to perform this piece for its relevance to Pro-Life Week. I have coached the last several “Masterpiece” singers. Each of them has said that they heard the song first as a kindergartener and upon hearing it every year since; hoped that they would be the student chosen to sing this beautiful song. What a tradition!”
In the words of one of the students, “During this week we focus on recognizing how precious the gift of life is in all its stages and learn to respect it in our relationships with every other human being.”