PENFIELD — The following is the Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park for the weekend of Aug. 25.
Friday, Aug. 25
Ants: Little Creatures Who Run the World, 3 p.m.
An amazing look at a creature that outnumbers the human population a million to one. Ants build elaborate structures, work together for the good of the colony, and are highly organized. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Yoga with Mariah Dunsmore, 9 a.m.
Bring a yoga mat to the grassy flat between pavilions 3 and 4 to enjoy this guided body movement session with Mariah.
Furs –Table Talk, 10:30 a.m.
Come to the table above the beach house and learn to identify furs with Jeremiah.
Orb Web Hunt (and Art), 3 p.m.
Spiders make some amazing webs, and none more beautiful than those in the orb web family. Join staff as they search for examples of these webs, and create art if they are successful. Meet at the EE classroom.
Webs of Intrigue, 8 p.m.
Spiders. Many people have unreasoning fear of these small creatures. Learn about them and their ways during this interesting video. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Sunday, Aug. 27
Saturn Opposition, 3 p.m.
Yes, Saturn is in opposition today, but what does that mean? Learn the workings of the planets in the solar system by acting out their movements on the beach.
Tea & Talk, 7 p.m.
7:00 PM—Beach House Steps
Bring a cup to sample sweet fern/mountain tea grown in the park. The talk will be hosted by Eric Rensel.