PENFIELD — The following is the interpretive program schedule at Parker Dam State Park July 22-27:
Friday, July 22
“Remarkable rabbits” at 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
With more than 100 types of rabbits and hares around the world, both domestic and wild, rabbits are often overlooked for their adaptations to survive in the varied habitats in which they live. Learn more about these remarkable animals.
Saturday, July 23“Beaver Dam-Skunk Trails Hike” at 10 a.m. outside of the park office
Explore a variety of Pennsylvania Forests along this walk –thick hemlock forest, red pine forest (CCC-planted), and newly timbered. Wear appropriate footwear and bring water.
“Orienteering Basics” at 4 p.m. outside of the park office
When one’s phone and GPS aren’t working, would they be able to navigate the landscape to escape an emergency situation? Attend to learn some orienteering basics and practice.
“Race to Save the Bats” at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
For over a decade, hibernating bats in eastern North America have been facing a deadly foe. Learn about the disease that continues to affect the populations of several PA bat species and what the future might look like for bats in the Keystone State.
Sunday, July 24“Tea and Talk” at 7 p.m. at the beach house steps
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web,” a term coined 25 years ago in the journal “Nature.”
Wednesday, July 27Archery Basics at 10 a.m. in the Environmental Education Classroom
Have fun learning how to shoot a bow and arrow. Safety will be stressed, along with proper form for effective shooting. Participants will also learn the basics of shooting training crossbows as well. For those ages 8 and older.