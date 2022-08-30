PENFIELD — The following is the interpretive program schedule at Parker Dam State Park Sept. 2-4:
Friday, Sept. 2
The Civilian Conservation Corps: 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
This 60-minute American Experience film interweaves rich archival imagery with the personal accounts of CCC veterans to tell the story of one of the boldest and most popular New Deal experiments.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Log Drive!: 3 p.m. at the beach
Bring sand buckets to haul water for the scale-model log drive down the beach. We will demonstrate how logs were moved to the sawmills back before log trucks were around by using “Splash Dams” – Parker’s Dam was one of these. All ages are welcome.
From Stump to Ship: 8 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
This vintage, 28-minute film from the 1930s shows many of the skills that woodhicks and river drivers would have needed to move timber through Parker’s Dam, and the four other splash dams on Laurel Run.
Sunday, Sept. 4: Annual Woodhick Games
2022 Woodhick Games: 1-5 p.m. at the Woodhick Games Field
Register for free at the table in the grove above the Cabin Road (look for the banner—registration closes at 4 p.m.) so that you can participate in the Woodhick Games. Then, test your traditional woodhick skills against other amateur woodhicks in six different events: log rollin’, cross-cut sawin’, seed spittin’, ’shoe pitchin’, doo-doo droppin’, and hatchet throwin’. Best score will win an event; best overall score in the division will give you a coveted title of Woodhick or Woodchick of the Year. There’s a junior division for those 12 and under.
Arrival of Smokey Bear: 1 p.m. on the Woodhick Games field
Smokey Bear will be in the park for a while to greet the competitors, their families, and other park visitors. Be sure to say hello.
Woodhick Camp Demonstrations: 1-5 p.m. on the Woodhick Games field
Watch the blacksmith as he shows off his skills with iron. Other woodhicks will be demonstrating the skills used in the woods and along the waters. Look for the tools-of-the-time display and the camp cook’s tent, too.
Log Birling Demonstration: 5 p.m. on the Lake Shore below the Woodhick Games field
When driving logs downriver, balance was a skill you must possess, or face deadly consequences. The stakes aren’t as high, but bragging rights are on the line when woodhicks face off in the sport of birling. Come watch and cheer them on.
2022 Woodhick Awards: 6 p.m. on the Woodhick Games field
The competitors have given it their all, now it’s time to reward them. The winners of each event will be awarded their prizes; however, winners must be present to receive their treasures. Then, we will crown the 2022 Woodhick, Woodchick, Jr. Woodhick, and Jr. Woodchick of the Year. Come congratulate all of the winners.