ST MARYS — In April, nine Penn Elk DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) members took a field trip to the Eldred World War II Museum.
The guide was former Green Beret Steve Appleby. Members learned facts they never knew before, and about how Eldred played a role in World War II.
Regent Mary Ellen Badeau attended the Pennsylvania Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution state meeting held in April in Scranton. She gave the chapter her report at the Mother’s Day Tea held at the Village Peddler Restaurant in St. Marys on May 14.
The final meeting for the year with be a June picnic in Kersey. A program on the American flag will be given, which will be held on National Flag Day, June 14. New officers will be ushered in: Dr. Cly Horning, regent, Mary Ellen Badeau, vice regent, Evelyn Piccolo, treasurer and Crystal Kline, secretary.
The chapter thanks those retiring officers who have given much of their time –Regent Mary Ellen Badeau and Treasurer Phyllis Cook. They also remember the late Rosie Whelan, who gave much to the Penn Elk DAR Chapter.