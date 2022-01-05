COOKSBURG — The following are programs scheduled at Cook Forest State Park in February.
Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. “Getting Started in Maple Syrup”
People who have ever considered making their own maple syrup can get started with the basic information. Join Scott Weikert from Penn State Extension who will explain how to get started making your own sweet treat at the Park Office Conference Room. Pre-registration required at www.extension.psu.edu/getting-started-in-maple-syrup-workshop. No walk-ins accepted.
Feb. 12 at 7:30 a.m. “Clarion River Winter Wildlife Expedition”
Just because the herds of people have migrated away during the wintertime, doesn’t mean the wildlife is gone too. As a matter of fact, winter on the Clarion is one of the best times of the year to observe wildlife in the park, especially some of the oddballs that you don’t get to see in the summer: migrating birds, river otter, fisher. Bring binoculars to the Park Office for an interpretive driving tour as we search Clear Creek State Park, the Clarion River, and Cook Forest. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available at the Park Office.
Feb. 19 at 11 a.m. — “Snowman in the Forest Day”
Come for a day of fun wintry activities along the picturesque National Wild & Scenic Clarion river within Cook Forest State Park. Various activities will be held at the new River Pavilion by the playground on River Road, including lunch starting at 11:30 a.m., carriage rides, sledding, snowman building and ice skating, as well as a snowshoe interpretive hike.
Feb. 26 at 7:30 a.m. “Otter Watch”
Bring binoculars and spotting scopes to the park office for a driving tour to otter hotspots along the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This is the prime time of the year to witness otter activity. Chances are good to observe otter sign such as slides, tracks, and carp kills along the banks of the river. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available.