The following are programs scheduled at Cook Forest State Park in January 2023.
Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.
First Day Hike: Fire Tower Road Loop
Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, as they hike the Fire Tower Road loop. Attendees will walk through several different forest types and cover some of the local history as they go. They will also take time out for a view from Seneca Rocks. The loop is a bit under 3 miles in length, and if conditions permit would be excellent for snowshoes or cross country skis. Friendly pets are permitted on leash.
Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 a.m.
Clarion River Winter Wildlife Expedition
Just because the herds of people have migrated away during the wintertime, doesn’t mean the wildlife is gone, too. As a matter of fact, winter on the Clarion is one of the best times of the year to observe wildlife in the park, especially some of the oddballs that people don’t get to see in the summer: migrating birds, river otter, fisher. Bring binoculars to the Park Office for an interpretive driving tour as people search Clear Creek State Park, the Clarion River, and Cook Forest.
Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m.
Cross Country Ski Cook Forest at Night: Fire Tower Road
Please bring your cross country skis and headlamps and meet at the Nuthole Cabin, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, for a candlelit evening interpretive cross country ski trip amongst 350-year-old white oak and hemlock within the old growth forest of Fire Tower Road. Ski to the box at the Fire Tower and hike to the top for a rare opportunity to take a cold wintry night view. Who knows what sort of animal tracks people will see… coyote, fox, fisher?