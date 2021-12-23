COOKSBURG — The following are programs in January and February 2022 at Cook Forest State Park.
Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. — “First Day Hike”
Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning classroom for a challenging 3-mile hike encompassing Ridge, Camp, Corduroy, and Liggett Trails. Attendees will walk through some of the finest old growth hemlock forest in the Northeast as we circle Ridge Camp, returning along Tom’s run. Be prepared for the weather. If trail conditions are a concern, we may walk an alternate route instead. Well-behaved pets are welcome.
Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. — “Cross Country Ski Cook Forest at Night: Fire Tower Road”
Bring cross country skis and headlamps and meet at the Nuthole Cabin located at the entrance to Ridge Camp for a candlelit evening interpretive cross country ski trip, amongst 350-year-old white oak and hemlock within the old growth forest of Fire Tower Road. Hot chocolate and a cozy cabin will be available to warm up.