COOKSBURG — The following are activities being offered at Cook Forest State Park in October.
Sunday, Oct. 3
“Walk in Penn’s Woods” at 1 p.m.: Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the log cabin inn classroom to celebrate the beauty of Pennsylvania’s forests.
Friday, Oct. 8“Animal Calls” at 7 p.m.: Bring chairs, blankets and the best animal call to the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater for an evening of animal calls.
Friday and Saturday Oct. 8-9“Spooky Nights Halloween Decorating Competition:” Join the fun of competing and judging campsite decorations at Ridge Camp. All proceeds will benefit the Ridge Camp playground equipment replacement fund. Event hosted by the Friends of Cook Forest. Please refer to the Camp Fright flyer or contact cffriendstreas@gmail.com for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 9“Cathedral by Candlelight: History of Cook Forest Through the Eyes of an 1800’s Lumberjack” at 7 p.m.: Meet at the Park Office to take a walk back in time with a lumberman from the 1800’s who will lead a candlelit tour through the Cook Homestead, then show the old bracket dam along Tom’s Run. Moving the lumber downstream to markets in Pittsburgh was a very dangerous job. The program is sponsored by Kalyumet Campground.
Saturday, Oct. 16 “Cook Forest Fall Work Day” at 8 a.m.: Those looking to get involved with the park can join for a day of maintaining through various work projects.
Saturday, Oct. 30 “Cathedral by Candlelight” at 7 p.m.: Want to experience something different this year for Halloween instead of the standard “trick-or-treaters?” Walk back in time with into the depths of the Forest Cathedral with an historical character from the past. Come view the ancient forest as we walk beneath the giants by candlelight. Either a French Marine from the 1750’s who saw these massive trees 250 years ago, or a lumberman from the 1800’s will be there to guide everyone. Bring a flashlight.