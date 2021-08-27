COOKSBURG — The following are programs at Cook Forest State Park set for September.
Friday, Sept. 3 at 8:30 p.m.
- “Night Hike: Fire Tower, Seneca Point Caves and Rocks:” Join the crew at the fire tower parking lot for a night hike in, around and under the rocks of Seneca Point to look and listen for night animals and explore caves and crevices.
Saturday, Sept. 4
- “Tour to the Ancient Trees of Ridge Camp” at 9 a.m.: Some may not know that ancient trees are abound within and around the family campground. Both the Ridge Camp and Seneca Forest Old Growth Areas surround the campsites, with some trees surpassing 300 years old.
- “River Critters” at 12:30 p.m. Bring sneakers, swimsuits, a mask and snorkels to the park office to visit sections of the Clarion River, searching and identifying underwater creatures.
Sunday, Sept. 5 at 11:30 a.m.
- “Fire Tower Historical Tour:” Bring binoculars to the fire tower for a historical tour by park intern Laryssa Bauer.
Saturday, Sept. 25 at 9 a.m.
“Bike with Friends:” Bring a bicycle and join the Friends of Cook Forest for a guided trip up Tom’s Run Valley.