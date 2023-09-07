COOKSBURG — The following are programs at Cook Forest State Park Sept. 30 through Oct. 7.
Saturday, Sept. 30
Friends of Cook Forest Series: Walk in Penn’s Woods, 1 p.m.
Join the Friends of Cook Forest for a Walk in Penn’s Woods hike. Attendees will celebrate the beauty of Pennsylvania’s forests by walking through old growth on the Cook Trail. Meet at the trailhead by the river cabins. Both people and leashed pets are welcome.
Friday, Oct. 6
An Historical Perspective of Cook Forest from the Eyes of an 1800’s Woodhick, 7 p.m.
Meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to take a candlelit walk back in time with a woodhick from the 1800s. He’ll be telling old stories of lumbering exploits as he leads us to large and ancient trees on Mohawk and Ridge Trails. Don’t forget flashlights and headlamps.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Friends of Cook Forest Series: Walk with a Doc, 11 a.m.
As part of a movement to promote health, nature and local parks and trails, the Friends of Cook Forest invites the public to a Walk with a Doc hike. The event will start with a short talk by Dr. Michelle Warncke of Butler Health System, then a walk on the paved Sensory Trail. Meet at the Paved Sensory Trail parking area for this easy hike. People and leashed pets are welcome.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Fall Foliage at the Fire Tower Tour, 11:30 a.m.
Meet at the Fire Tower where staff will open the box to take a breathtaking birds-eye view of the incredible fall foliage. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to go all the way to the top and experience the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River from 420 feet above the water.
Saturday, Oct. 7
Spooky Fun with Owls: Uncovering Skeletons through Owl Pellets, Noon
Meet at the Nuthole Pavilion, located at the entrance to Ridge Camp, to discover the fascinating world of owls in Pennsylvania. Learn about what common species we have here in PA, their digestive system, and what they eat as we dissect an owl pellet.