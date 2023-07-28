MT. JEWETT — Kinzua Bridge State Park will be hosting programs in early August for both youth and adults.
Wednesday, Aug. 9
- A "Growing Up WILD" Educator Workshop will be held from 9-11 a.m. This is a professional development opportunity for current and future early childhood educators looking for innovative ways to engage young learners ages 3-7 with nature. The cost is $10. Pre-register by calling 814-778-5467 or emailing kinzuabridgesp@pa.gov.
Thursday, Aug. 10
- A presentation on the American Marten will take place at 6 p.m., stepping back into history to look at the history of the once common native species that disappeared from Penn's Woods over 120 years ago.