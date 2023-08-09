MT JEWETT — The following are programs at Kinzua Bridge State Park Aug. 10-13.
Thursday, Aug. 10 –American Marten at 6 p.m.
Join Tom Keller, Pennsylvania Game Commission furbearer biologist, for a talk on the American Marten. The program is free and open to the public. Meet in the visitor center classroom.
Saturday, Aug. 12 –Archery at Noon
Practice archery skills in a safe and fun environment. Learn how to shoot a bow and the technical sckills involved in hitting a target. Target and bows will be provided. This program is free and open to the public. Meet on the eastern side of the building.
Sunday, Aug. 13 –Perseids Meteor Shower at 4 a.m.
Join staff for the Perseids Meteor Shower out on the bridge. The shower peaks this morning, so bring a chair or blanket to use to watch for the meteors, and dress warmly, wear bug spray, bring a flashlight with a red lens or red cellophane. Phone use will be limited. Meet in front of the visitor center.