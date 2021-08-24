PENFIELD — The following is the interpretive program schedule at Parker Dam State Park Aug. 27-29.
Friday, Aug. 27
- “A Murder of Crows” at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater: Crows do not have the best of reputations, but new research has shown that they are among the most intelligent animals in the world, able to use tools as only elephants and chimpanzees do, able to recognize each other’s voices and 250 distinct calls.
Saturday, Aug. 28
- “Backpacking Basics” at 11 a.m. in the Environmental Education Classroom: Ever thought about camping in the back country? There is a lot of equipment available making it more comfortable than in times past. Come learn some basics in equipment selection and preparation for planning a first adventure.
- “Bat Conservation” at 1 p.m. outside of the CCC Museum: Though not many folks favorite wildlife family, the diversity and adaptations of bats make them quite interesting. Come learn more about them, what has happened to collapse their population in recent years, and ways to help them recover.
- “Owls” at 3 p.m. on the beach house steps: Learn some of the adaptations making owls such successful hunters, and how to identify some of our PA owls and their calls. Then test your new-found knowledge with a game of “Owls and Crows.”
- “Ravens, Intelligence in Flight” at 8:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater : Ravens are members of the crow family, which includes jays and magpies. They are found everywhere in the northern hemisphere and are highly intelligent.
Sunday, Aug. 29
- “Tea and Talk” at 7 p.m. at the beach house: Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain-mint tea grown in the park.
