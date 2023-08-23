PENFIELD – The following are programs at Parker Dam State Park Aug. 30 through Sept. 4.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
Full Moon Paddle, 8:30 p.m.
There is something magical about watching the full moon rise over the lake. Bring a own boat or use one of the park’s kayaks—first come, first serve—reserve at the park office 814-765-0630.
Friday, Sept. 1
Scoring Antlers What’s the Point? 7:30 p.m.
Who is Boone and Crockett? What do antler scores have to do with conservation? Come out and learn the importance and history behind why an animal’s antlers are measured or scored. Then try a hand at scoring after a quick demonstration. Meet in the EE classroom.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Beginner’s Frisbee Golf Course, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Enjoy the temporary nine-hole Beginner’s Frisbee Golf Course. This is not a “Disc Golf” course, which uses smaller/heavier discs that are often difficult to throw, but an easier course for beginners. First tee is northeast of the park office.
Trapping: What’s the Catch? 4 p.m.
Come out and learn why trapping is still a relevant and important conservation practice in Pennsylvania. Meet in the EE classroom.
Trapping in Pennsylvania, 4:30 p.m.
Learn what traps are legal and how they are used in the management of furbearers in Pennsylvania. Meet in the EE classroom.
Beaver Watch, 7:15 p.m.
Join the park naturalist for a short hike to learn more about the ecology of natures engineers. Investigate the dams, feed beds and lodges that beavers call home, and watch an area that beavers frequent. Meet at the small side of the lake.
Sunday, Sept. 3
Woodhick Games, 1 p.m.
Registration opens at noon, with the competition beginning at 1 p.m.. All of the usual events will take place: log rolling, cross-cut sawing, and so on.
Monday, Sept. 4
Coffee & Birds, 9:30 a.m.
Bring a cup to enjoy some bird-friendly coffee (Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Bird Friendly Hellbender Blend), and then take a guided walk looking for local birds. Meet at the beach house.