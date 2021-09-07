PENFIELD — The following is the Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park in September:
Sept. 9
- CCC Trail Hike at 10 a.m., outside of the CCC Museum
Hike this trail that traverses parts of the park that have been effected by both man and nature. Participants will discuss major changes the area has witnessed, as well as interesting items along the trail.
Sept. 10Orienteering basics at 2 p.m., environmental education classroom
Before electronics, navigation was a skill to be learned with tools, such as a map and a compass. Come learn a few of the basic skills of using a compass.
Sept. 11
- GPS basics at 2 p.m., environmental education classroom
Vehicle navigation is made easy by GPS technology. The same technology can help people navigate the outdoors. The proper use of a GPS receiver is very useful. Learn and practice the first time or refresh your skill.
- Squirrel’s Guide to Success at 7:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
Watch and learn about the ways some squirrel species around the world survive in various habitats. Whether it be underground, in trees, or even while “flying”, squirrels seem to have an ability to solve any problem.
Sept. 15
- Hike Tornado Alley/Beaver Dam Trail Loop at 10 a.m. at cabin 11 driveway
Enjoy this moderate hike along the Beaver Dam and Tornado Alley Trails.
Sept. 17
- History Walk at 2 p.m. at the beach house steps
Take a walk around Parker Lake as we discuss the development of this area to the park that it is today. We will hike part of Laurel Run Trail and traverse the spillway rocks. Please wear appropriate shoes.
Sept. 22
- First day of autumn hike at 10 a.m., outside of the CCC Museum
Participants will be hiking the Trail of New Giants, including the vista spur, to celebrate the first day of Autumn. Wear comfortable shoes and bring water.
Sept. 23
- Know Your Tree at 2 p.m., outside of the park office
Learn to ID common species of trees by their leaves, bark, or other characteristics. Discussion will include what various trees are good for.
Sept. 25
- Pennsylvania Elk – Reclaiming the Alleghenies at 7:30 p.m. at the Campground Amphitheater
The original PGC Elk video in its entirety – 85 minutes. Learn about Pennsylvania elk in this thorough documentary of the history, reintroduction and management of this magnificent species.
Sept. 30
- Souders Trail Hike at 10 a.m. outside of the park office
Enjoy this hike along the park’s shortest trail loop.