PENFIELD — The following are programs happening at Parker Dam State Park July 28-30:
Friday, July 28
-Ravens: Intelligence in Flight at 8:30 p.m.
Probably one of the more intelligent birds in North America, ravens use a variety of techniques to fill their needs. Meet at the campground amphitheater.
Saturday, July 29
-Beach Games at 3 p.m.
Invasive tag, kick stick, and knee tag will be taught on the beach for learning and playing enjoyment. Best for kids age 7 and older. Meet at the beach.
-PA Bald Eagles at 8:30 p.m.
Learn what 30 years of restoration looks like for the Bald Eagle population. The population is doing quite well now—and that is thanks to efforts done years ago to re-introduce them. Meet at the campground amphitheater.
Sunday, July 30
-Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.
Bring an own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever one wants to talk about concerning the park. Meet at the beach house steps.