PENFIELD — The following is the Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park for June 29-July 4:
Thursday, June 29
Souder’s Trail Hike at 10 a.m.
Enjoy this easy guided hike along Sounder’s Trail, looking for evidences of the park’s history. Meet at the Souder’s Trailhead.
Friday, June 30
From Stump to Ship at 8:30 p.m.
A look at historical lumbering—from the forests (stump) to the finished lumber loaded on sailing ships. Many of the practices shown were done at Parker Dam back in the 1870’s. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Saturday, July 1
Lumber Camp Cooking with Jeremiah Irvin at noon
The average lumber jack (woodhick) ate about 7,000 calories a day. Come to the cook tent and learn about just what it took to keep a lumber camp fed. There may be samples available. Meet at the cook tent above the beach house.
Log Drive at 3 p.m.
Attendees should bring their sand buckets to haul water for our scale-model log drive down the beach. Staff will demonstrate how logs were moved to the sawmills back before log trucks were around. All ages are welcome. Meet at the beach.
Woodsmen and River Drivers at 8:30 p.m.
Another look at historical lumbering practices—this time using the logging railroads to move timber, much as was done at Parker Dam back in 1911. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Sunday, July 2
Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. Come prepared with a topic or three.
Monday, July 3
Coffee & Birds at 9 a.m.
Come and enjoy a cup of bird-friendly coffee (Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Bird Friendly Hellbender Blend), and then take a guided walk looking for local birds. Meet at pavilion 5.
Tuesday, July 4
Annual Reading of the Declaration of Independence at 2 p.m.
Listen to the words that our founders put to paper those many years ago. Meet at the beach area.