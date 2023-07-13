PENFIELD — The following is the upcoming Interpretive Program Schedule at Parker Dam State Park:
Friday, July 21
-Night Eyes guided night hike at 8:30 p.m.
After a quick talk on why eyes shine and how to see at night, join staff for a short hike along a section of the Stumpfield trail to see if we can view nocturnal wildlife and explore some of the adaptations that allow animals to be out at night. Meet at the Campground Amphitheater.
Saturday, July 22
-Ferns of the Beaver Dam Trail at 9 a.m.
How many different species of ferns can be found along the Beaver Dam Trail? More than one might think. Enjoy this guided 2.5 mile hike learning to identify ferns. Meet in front of the park office.
-From Spark to Smoke: Beginner Flint and Steel Fire Making at 4:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn how flint and steel is used to build fires. Meet above the beach house.
-Moth Watch at 8:45 p.m.
Join staff for a moth watch to kick off National Moth Week. Learn what species are around and how to join in the fun as a citizen scientist. Meet at pavilion 6.
Sunday, July 23
-Tea & Talk at 7 p.m.
Bring a cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown in the park. Talk is, as always, whatever one wants to talk about concerning the park. Meet at the beach house steps.
Monday, July 24
-Coffee & Birds at 9 a.m.
Bring a cup to enjoy some bird-friendly coffee (Chesapeake Coffee Roasters Bird Friendly Hellbender Blend), and then take a guided walk looking for local birds. Meet at the beach house.