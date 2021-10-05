BENEZETTE — The following are weekend programs being held at the Elk Country Visitor Center in October.
Oct. 9
Chronic Wasting Disease by a Penn State intern at 2 p.m.
This disease has posed as a risk to Pennsylvania’s white-tailed deer and elk herd for years now. How does CWD affect Cervids? Come join the program to help better understand this disease, and how it is managed today.
Oct. 10
Apple Cider Making from 2-5 p.m.
Join staff and volunteers as we mash and squeeze local elk country homestead apples and enjoy the sweet cider that they produce.
Oct. 16
Vernal Ponds by a Penn State intern at 2 p.m.
What causes a vernal pond to appear during spring, yet vanish by summer? What creatures might you meet in a vernal pond? Join us to learn about these small but dynamic wetlands and the intriguing creatures that use them.
Oct. 17
PA Owls by a Penn State intern at 2 p.m.
Ever wonder WHOOO is living in your backyard? Why do we only hear owls at night? What makes owls so unique? Come join our program as we explore some of the species of owls you are likely to see in PA and discuss the impressive adaptations that make them one of a kind!
Oct. 23
Archery Basics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Whether people are a seasoned pro that wants a little extra practice, or a beginner that wants to learn how to shoot a bow, come join the archery range.
Oct. 24
Elk Walk and Talk at 2 p.m.
Join a staff member as we hike the trails around the Elk Country Visitor Center. Learn many interesting facts about the property and wildlife that often inhabit these fields. We will be covering topics such as what elk eat, where they spend their time, and how each season brings something different.
Oct. 30
Bats by a Penn State intern at 2 p.m.
“Afraid of the dark?” Bats aren’t, and they have some incredible adaptations for it! Come learn how these nocturnal navigators aren’t so scary after all and benefit people daily.
Oct. 31
Halloween Elkstravaganza from 1-4 p.m.
Join the crew for a fun-filled day of spooktaculiar crafts, games, and treats! Feel free to come in a costume as well. There will. be a costume parade with Benny the Bull Elk leading the way at 2 p.m.